Dorothy J. Baker, 81 Sturgis

Larry Bear Killer Sr., 56 Allen

Thomas Borella, 62 Rapid City

Duane P. Chalcraft, 80 Rapid City

Patricia Chastain, 85 Belle Fourche

Jaime E Cuzik, 39 Rapid City

Virginia Dehnert, 76 Belle Fourche

George Evans, 92 Belle Fourche

Jerry D. Friederich, 68 Rapid City

Donald I. Green, 86 Tallahassee, Fla.

Robert J. Groethe, 98 Rapid City

Marvin L. Hayford, 79 Sturgis

Nancy L. Hey, 98 Rapid City

Mark G. Johnson, 68 Rapid City

Roberta 'Bobbi' Kennedy, 74 Columbia, S.C.

Michael J. Knecht, 43 Newell

Dave Lensegrav, 75 Meadow

Laverne C. Lohmiller, 87 Hot Springs

Valentino Marrufo, 52 Martin

Virginia A. Moore, 88 Rapid City

Michael Mousseau, 55 Rapid City

Tom Rathbun, 66 Rapid City

Elaine E. Towne, 91 Rapid City

Verona Vroman, 94 Buffalo

Leroy 'Stump' Wolf, 84 Rapid City

