Dorothy J. Baker, 81 Sturgis
Larry Bear Killer Sr., 56 Allen
Thomas Borella, 62 Rapid City
Duane P. Chalcraft, 80 Rapid City
Patricia Chastain, 85 Belle Fourche
Jaime E Cuzik, 39 Rapid City
Virginia Dehnert, 76 Belle Fourche
George Evans, 92 Belle Fourche
Jerry D. Friederich, 68 Rapid City
Donald I. Green, 86 Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert J. Groethe, 98 Rapid City
Marvin L. Hayford, 79 Sturgis
Nancy L. Hey, 98 Rapid City
Mark G. Johnson, 68 Rapid City
Roberta 'Bobbi' Kennedy, 74 Columbia, S.C.
Michael J. Knecht, 43 Newell
Dave Lensegrav, 75 Meadow
Laverne C. Lohmiller, 87 Hot Springs
Valentino Marrufo, 52 Martin
Virginia A. Moore, 88 Rapid City
Michael Mousseau, 55 Rapid City
Tom Rathbun, 66 Rapid City
Elaine E. Towne, 91 Rapid City
Verona Vroman, 94 Buffalo
Leroy 'Stump' Wolf, 84 Rapid City
