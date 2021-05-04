 Skip to main content
Agnes 'Aggie' Bruns, 98 Spearfish

Kelsey Conner, 42 Rapid City

Mary C. Haveman, 85 Rapid City

Sonya R. Hollandsworth, 82 Rapid City

Norval 'Bones' Kendall, 84 Custer

Carolyn Krueger, 92 Rapid City

Betty A. Krull, 89 Beaverton, Mich.

Larry Licking, 81 Camp Crook

Vernon D. McMullen, 91 Rapid City

Gloria A. Neary, 79 Noblesville, Ind.

Frank Page, 87 Rapid City

John Rose, 87 Rapid City

Mary E. Sewright, 92 Hot Springs

Doris Vos, 97 White River

