 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Doug R. Hendricksen, 66 Rapid City

Clifford "Cliff" Earl Lambert, 80 Rapid City

Jeffrey Shane Nehl, 65 Rapid City

Ross Milton Roll, Jr., 82 Rapid City

Thomas "Tommy" Thompson, 87 Whitewood

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News