Magdaline Aadland, 91 Rapid City
Lee Bendickson, 72 Rapid City
Katherine F. DeVries, 92 Kadoka
Mark A. Fenhaus, 61 Rapid City
Phyllis A. Gregg, 78 Custer
Diane L. Hinkley, 79 Rapid City
Robert D. Kellem, 73 Rapid City
Jeffrey P. Maks, 61 Rapid City
Joyce McClanahan, 76 Rapid City
Millijean Montgomery, 97 Rapid City
Maurice Olsen, 99 Rapid City
Richard L. Pendleton, 85 Rapid City
Alvin C. Shaw, 96 Belle Fourche
Kathleen F. Soli, 63 Rapid City
Jennifer L. Tilton, 67 Rapid City
Ruth A. Wesche, 78 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.