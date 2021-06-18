 Skip to main content
Magdaline Aadland, 91 Rapid City

Lee Bendickson, 72 Rapid City

Katherine F. DeVries, 92 Kadoka

Mark A. Fenhaus, 61 Rapid City

Phyllis A. Gregg, 78 Custer

Diane L. Hinkley, 79 Rapid City

Robert D. Kellem, 73 Rapid City

Jeffrey P. Maks, 61 Rapid City

Joyce McClanahan, 76 Rapid City

Millijean Montgomery, 97 Rapid City

Maurice Olsen, 99 Rapid City

Richard L. Pendleton, 85 Rapid City

Alvin C. Shaw, 96 Belle Fourche

Kathleen F. Soli, 63 Rapid City

Jennifer L. Tilton, 67 Rapid City

Ruth A. Wesche, 78 Rapid City

