 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeanell Allen, 59 Rapid City

Yvonne 'Bonnie' Deutscher, 71 Wall

Scott D. Handy, 63 Keystone

Judy L. Hanson, 72 Rapid City

Norma J. Hatzenbuhler, Santa Clara, Calif.

J.C. Heath Jr., 74 Cottonwood

Jean Hunter, 87 Wall

Dean Lindquist, 84 Rapid City

Ronald Odegard, 72 Rapid City

SoChae Kim Sinclair, 77 Gillette, Wyo.

Bettie L. Spies, 86 Hudson

Thomas Uhrich, 83 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News