Charlene Black Horse, 77 Pine Ridge
Norma Blue Legs, 65 Rapid City
Dominic H. Cognato, 72 Custer
Mildred Cundy, 97 Spearfish
James H. Ekstrand, 75 Rapid City
John M. Hanig, 66 Chamberlain
Jean Ireland, 89 Oral
Lois James, 86 London, Ontario
Brenda K. Kessler, 68 Black Hawk
Rudy Ollila Sr., 86 Rapid City
Vicentia G. Pacheco, 51 Denver
James E. Schmidt, 80 Whitewood
David Standing Soldier, 69 Kyle
Willis A. Steinlicht, 82 Deadwood
Sherri L. Tolley, 77 Box Elder
