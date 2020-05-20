Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charlene Black Horse, 77 Pine Ridge

Norma Blue Legs, 65 Rapid City

Dominic H. Cognato, 72 Custer

Mildred Cundy, 97 Spearfish

James H. Ekstrand, 75 Rapid City

John M. Hanig, 66 Chamberlain

Jean Ireland, 89 Oral

Lois James, 86 London, Ontario

Brenda K. Kessler, 68 Black Hawk

Rudy Ollila Sr., 86 Rapid City

Vicentia G. Pacheco, 51 Denver

James E. Schmidt, 80 Whitewood

David Standing Soldier, 69 Kyle

Willis A. Steinlicht, 82 Deadwood

Sherri L. Tolley, 77 Box Elder

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News