LaVern Banning, 95 Rapid City
Karen J. Carlson, 89 Rapid City
Denise Marie (Ohlrogge) Lopez Cayton, 65 Rapid City
Daniel Delmar Gerdes, 69 Rapid City
Mary Margaret Goldade, 94 Rapid City
Tatum Hamling, 21 months Sturgis
Allen Hatch, 90 Box Elder
Robert John Keffeler, 79 Enning
Thomas “Tom” Kroll, 79 Hot Springs
Elmer Ersland Lewis, 93 Rapid City
Ethel A. Krull, 104 Rapid City
Delores Catron Miller, 83 Rapid City
Lorna Elena Mix, 82 Sturgis
Barbara Ann O’Daniel, 63 Rapid City
Harry L. Ohrtman, 85 Rapid City
Curtis Dale Pummel, 59 Spearfish
Mary Helen Riss, 93 Rapid City
Raymon Slaughter, Jr., 52 Box Elder
Lacey Logan-Thorson, 40 Philip
