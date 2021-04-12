 Skip to main content
Dorothy D. Bruhn, 91 Rapid City

Lucille Cudmore, 91 Spearfish

Kevin L. Huber, 59 Rapid City

Dennis A. Kazmer, 72 Oral

Linda Parsons, 75 Spearfish

Irene L. Schock, 95 Rapid City

Ronald Seim, 78 Sioux Falls

Ramona J. Tallman, 88 Allen

