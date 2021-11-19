James D. Anderson, 87 Rapid City
Duane Berke, 79 Rapid City
Richard T. Carlson, 72 Rapid City
Vern L. Ernst, 87 Wickenburg, Ariz.
Dr. Richard J. Gowen, 86 Rapid City
Carmen T. Gray, 65 Atlanta, Ga.
Donald R. Hensley, 74 Rapid City
Douglas B. Jacobs, 75 Spearfish
Nona Mae 'Peg' Johnson-Donner, 100 Sturgis
Wayne Otter Man, 72 Parmelee
John L. Primeau, 76 Rapid City
Marian E. Strong, 63 Loveland, Colo.
Dale Tecklenburg, 73 Black Hawk
Donald Tidwell, 78 Rapid City
Col. Josiah A. Wallace Jr., 97 Rapid City
Marlyn Walls, 87 Rapid City
