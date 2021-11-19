 Skip to main content
James D. Anderson, 87 Rapid City

Duane Berke, 79 Rapid City

Richard T. Carlson, 72 Rapid City

Vern L. Ernst, 87 Wickenburg, Ariz.

Dr. Richard J. Gowen, 86 Rapid City

Carmen T. Gray, 65 Atlanta, Ga.

Donald R. Hensley, 74 Rapid City

Douglas B. Jacobs, 75 Spearfish

Nona Mae 'Peg' Johnson-Donner, 100 Sturgis

Wayne Otter Man, 72 Parmelee

John L. Primeau, 76 Rapid City

Marian E. Strong, 63 Loveland, Colo.

Dale Tecklenburg, 73 Black Hawk

Donald Tidwell, 78 Rapid City

Col. Josiah A. Wallace Jr., 97 Rapid City

Marlyn Walls, 87 Rapid City

