Thomas Bluhm, 73 Spearfish
Martin L. DuCharme, 98 Rapid City
Vicky Gillespie, 79 Rapid City
Shirley Harbert, 81 Black Hawk
Sherry Hatzenbuhler, 69 Rapid City
Marcia Lee Houk (Martin), 80 Rapid City
Lois Martin, 104 Rapid City
Patsy Jane Nicholson, 86 Rapid City
Joyce Marie Norris, 94 Rapid City
Kenneth D. Renner, 86 Prescott, Ariz.
Martha "Joy" Richards Rapid City
Gary Shepherd, 72 Rapid City
Dennis Small Rapid City
Donald F. Tracy, 71 Sturgis
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.