Jerry Barber, 83 Blackhawk
Stetson J.M. Bear Looks Through Us, 24 Mission
Paul Bryant, 68 Piedmont
Richard J. Ghost Bear, 67 Sioux Falls
Samuel Quiver III, 29 Mission
Marsha M. Savery, 72 Custer
Margaret Sparks, 85 Rapid City
Shirley Van Wyhe, 84 Salem
Brynolf 'Bernie' S. Wanhanen, 81 Spearfish
Maria Whirlwind Horse, 55 Alliance, N.D.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.