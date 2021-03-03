 Skip to main content
John H. Berghorst, 73 Sturgis

Lyle Charging Crow, 58 Kyle

Barbara Chasing Horse-Goings, 61 Sioux Falls

Gary Collins, 80 Spearfish

Mary Gorcoff-Knecht, 42 Rapid City

Joan C. Oertell, 84 Rapid City

Beverly Oldham, 90 Spearfish

Julie A. Parks, 63 Rapid City

Jimmy Simpson, 74 Custer

