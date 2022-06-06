 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Haakon "Chris" Anderson, 77 Spearfish

E. Floyd Caldwell, 95 Deadwood

Richard "Dick" Camp, 82 Rapid City

Bar Clements, 70 Philip

Charles Cooper, 62 Newell

Donivan Has No Horse, 53 Rapid City

Robert "Bob" Dean Hill, 89 Rapid City

Kevan Pennel, 75 New Underwood

James Marshall Sanders, 61 Box Elder

Kathleen "Kathy" Sheets, 61 Rapid City

Catherine Ann Sullivan, 77 Rapid City

Jimmie "Jim" Sumners, 79 White River

Dorothy D. Thompson, 98 Billings, Mont.

Robert G. Voyles, 71 Piedmont

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News