Haakon "Chris" Anderson, 77 Spearfish
E. Floyd Caldwell, 95 Deadwood
Richard "Dick" Camp, 82 Rapid City
Bar Clements, 70 Philip
Charles Cooper, 62 Newell
Donivan Has No Horse, 53 Rapid City
Robert "Bob" Dean Hill, 89 Rapid City
Kevan Pennel, 75 New Underwood
James Marshall Sanders, 61 Box Elder
Kathleen "Kathy" Sheets, 61 Rapid City
Catherine Ann Sullivan, 77 Rapid City
Jimmie "Jim" Sumners, 79 White River
Dorothy D. Thompson, 98 Billings, Mont.
Robert G. Voyles, 71 Piedmont
