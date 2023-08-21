Lillian Rose Benoist, 84 Rapid City
Brian Lee Benson, 58 Black Hawk
Presley Wayne Bettelyoun, 4 months Wanblee
Marjorie Blumenthal, 88 Rapid City
Clifford R. (Ki) Caserio Lead
Anne Jo Clark, 56
Bruce W. Fodness, 70 Black Hawk
Iola May (Kerwin) Langley, 90 Spearfish
Donnie Ray Lindsey, 71 Rapid City
James A. Shevling, 86 Lead
Terry "Clarence" William Stoltz, 66 Black Hawk
Catherine Tifft, 94 Owanka
Vaughn Javier Vargas, 37 Rapid City
