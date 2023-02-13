Kathleen "Kathie" H. Berger, 84 Rapid City
Marion Joyce Blais, 86 Rapid City
Dallas Gene Hayes, 67 Rapid City
Wallace "Wally" Hoffman, 67 Creighton
Timothy "Tim" Hutchinson, 64 Rapid City
Randall "RJ" Janssen, 64 Rapid City
Paul James Lewis, 79 Newell
Mary McDill, 92 Hot Springs
Debra Mitchell, 68 Belle Fourche
Debra Lynn Myers, 64 Rapid City
Eileen Seim, 56 Eagle Butte
Arthur R. Thompson, 90 Rapid City
Eugene "Gene" Van Vleck, 82 Rapid City
John Henry Wheeler, 80 Rapid City
