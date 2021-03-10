Danny Benter, 60 Rapid City
Lillie M. Brown, 91 Rapid City
Donald 'Mike' Cameron, 70 Black Hawk
Catherine Falcone, 97 Box Elder
Gerald E. Grady, 85 Rapid City
Jack Hantz, 81 Belle Fourche
Robert J. Jones, 91 Rapid City
Douglas A. Kendall, 66 Black Hawk
Susan R. Kozlik, 72 Rapid City
Reta F. McGovern, 82 Rapid City
Louetta J. Olson, 67 Rapid City
Bud Olney, 94 Kadoka
Robert Seidler, 96 Midland
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.