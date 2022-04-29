 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Elizabeth Carville Bolton, 99 Rapid City

Pauline Casey, 86 Rapid City

Jean Marie Denke, 75 Rapid City

George F. Drew, 91 Rapid City

Warren L. Fisk Rapid City

"Millie" Mildred Grace Kirschenmann, 100 Rapid City

Michael Thomas Mohr, 28 Rapid City

Harry Thomas Munyan, Jr., 65 Rapid City

William W. Price, Jr., 75 Black Hawk

Goldie A. Reichardt, 97 Edgemont

Helen M. Welsh, 94 Rapid City

