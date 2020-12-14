 Skip to main content
Janet A. Bangs, 78 Rapid City

Delores Blacksmith, 89 Oglala

Violet Courchaine, 96 Beulah, Wyo.

Bruce R. Cundy, 67 Sundance, Wyo.

Stanley D. Fisher, 85 Rapid City

Helen Garnier-Reyes, 54 Denver

Helen Good, 90 Spearfish

Eleanor P. Hahn, 94 Rapid City

Robert M. Harvey, 91 Lead

Ellen 'Kay' Hobbie, 79 Flandreau

Charles P. Hylland, 87 Rapid City

Edward Jordan, 54 Porcupine

Samuel D. Kerr, 84 Rapid City

Irene McKnight, 94 Rapid City

Flora Means, 71 Interior

Mary L. Miller, 83 Rapid City

Betty J. Niemi, 89 Buffalo

Patricia L. Nelson, 85 Scottsbluff, Neb.

Kenneth L. Northrup, 81 Rapid City

Colette Pawnee Leggins, 50 Rapid City

Marilyn Tinsley, 77 Hermosa

James White Calf, 67 Rapid City

