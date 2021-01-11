 Skip to main content
Gail Coe, 102 Rapid City

Archie F. Collins, 82 Hot Springs

Gary Collins, 80 Spearfish

Clyde E. Elwood, 67 Rapid City

Nova E. Gibson, infant Rapid City

Tony Harty, 71 Kadoka

Angeline M. Jangula, 92 Rapid City

Daniel Jumping Eagle, 46 Manderson

Keith G. Kellogg, 85 Spearfish

Janice F. Kienzle, 77 Bayard, Iowa

Duane M. Schuster, 82 Rapid City

Leslie Struble Sr., 96 Kadoka

Kristin White Feather, 30 Pine Ridge

Gary Willmes, 74 Rapid City

Ruby I. Wood, 93 Rapid City

Elizabeth Young, 83 Mission

