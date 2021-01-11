Gail Coe, 102 Rapid City
Archie F. Collins, 82 Hot Springs
Gary Collins, 80 Spearfish
Clyde E. Elwood, 67 Rapid City
Nova E. Gibson, infant Rapid City
Tony Harty, 71 Kadoka
Angeline M. Jangula, 92 Rapid City
Daniel Jumping Eagle, 46 Manderson
Keith G. Kellogg, 85 Spearfish
Janice F. Kienzle, 77 Bayard, Iowa
Duane M. Schuster, 82 Rapid City
Leslie Struble Sr., 96 Kadoka
Kristin White Feather, 30 Pine Ridge
Gary Willmes, 74 Rapid City
Ruby I. Wood, 93 Rapid City
Elizabeth Young, 83 Mission
