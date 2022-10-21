 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

LaDonna Covey, 85 Rapid City

Joan Davis, 83 Summerset

Shirley Eich, 92 Rapid City

Ronald Ellis, Guy 90 Rapid City

Chris Swen Hesla, 61 Pierre

Judith "Judy" Jira, 81 Plankinton

Loreeta M. Pepper, 87 Rapid City

Danelda Mae Steier, 88 Deadwood

Harvey Wollman, 87 Huron

Michelle Dawn Youngblood, 56 Rapid City

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News