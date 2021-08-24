Warren A. Albertson, 85 Rapid City
Yupin S. Dominick, 67 Rapid City
Rhea Dump, 89 Rapid City
Ralph Gebes, 78 Philip
Rita Gossman, 93 Rapid City
Ruth Hottmann, 98 Rapid City
Connilesha Hughes, 55 Edgemont
Roan Iron Horse, 18 Wanblee
Darwin Jensen, 84 Rapid City
Lawrence Radtke, 94 Rapid City
