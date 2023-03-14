Robert D. Cranmore Sr., 88 Piedmont
Sharon Faye (Faller) Dominicak, 80 Rapid City
George F. Dunham, 88 Rapid City
Ida M. Engelhardt, 95 Rapid City
Harlan James Fransen, 77 Pierre
Ilse Goehring, 92 Rapid City
Marian K. Hawkinson, 82 Rapid City
Lois Hilton, 88 Rapid City
Jennifer L. Jackson, 52 Rapid City
Raymond Kieffer, 86 Rapid City
Benjamin Raver, 68 Custer
Harold Dale Safgren, 91 Rapid City
Esther Helen Sayler, 87 Rapid City
Margaret Paloma Williams, 94 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.