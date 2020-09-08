 Skip to main content
William Lee Clifford, 31 Rapid City

Melvin Featherman, 61 Evergreen

Dora 'Louise' Gray, 84 Edgemont

Linda Marie Harris, 73 Spearfish

Glen A. Hovland Rapid City

Esther Lux, 87 Lead

Philip P. 'Flip' Maslack, 87 Rapid City

Martin Osterloh, 86 Rapid City

Lonnie Richards, 51 Pine Ridge

Ethelene Standing Bear, 82 Pine Ridge

William F. 'Bill' VanHeukelem, 78 Rapid City

