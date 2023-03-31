Curtis Allen, 74 Newcastle
Ray Byram, 69 Brandon
Barbara J. Erickson, 90 Piedmont
Rebecca "Becky" (Navarro) Fowler, 90 Spearfish
Margaret "Peggy" Hauk, 92 Philip
Mark S. Hoskin, 69 Rapid City
Velna Grace Martin, 103 Rapid City
Krista Poling, 55 Rapid City
Rodney O. Seals, 52 Black Hawk
