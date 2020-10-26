 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karen Argabright Hot Springs

Gary D. Engel, 71 Rapid City

Donald Halverson, 74 Rapid City

Evelyn S. Kelley, 89 Belle Fourche

Charles D. Kouba, 70 Rapid City

Norma Larson, 94 Mobridge

Reuben Lehr, 88 Sioux Falls

Roderick Macy, 89 Rapid City

Marvin A. Matkins, 68 Hill City

Gaye Odom, 92 Philip

Richard Parham Jr., 67 Rapid City

Shirley Porch, 82 Wanblee

Robert S. Stewart, 90 Custer

Marvin K. Zimmerman, 81 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News