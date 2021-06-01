Clarence E. Bailey, 63 Rapid City
Donna M. Belitz, 86 Parkston
Donald Borowski, 77 Rapid City
Rhonda J. Dale, 67 Rapid City
George A. Davis, 90 Hot Springs
Sheila Drees, 61 Wall
Wayne L. Farrens, 75 West Richland, Wash.
Ann E. Foland, 77 Canton
Rachael Huether, 28 Wall
Shannon Ivory, 77 Murdo
Richard W. Klukas, 81 Atwater, Minn.
Michael E. Larsen, 79 Sturgis
Glenn D. Larson, 83 Rapid City
Janet Magelky, 71 Kadoka
Carol McCoy, 90 Rapid City
Paul Mitchell Jr., 73 Rapid City
June Potratz, 89 Lead
Margaret A. Putnam, 96 Rapid City
Marcella 'Sally' Staley, 97 Madison, Ind.
Helen Ufen, 103 Philip
Alexandria M. Yeargan, 81 Rapid City
