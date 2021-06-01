 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clarence E. Bailey, 63 Rapid City

Donna M. Belitz, 86 Parkston

Donald Borowski, 77 Rapid City

Rhonda J. Dale, 67 Rapid City

George A. Davis, 90 Hot Springs

Sheila Drees, 61 Wall

Wayne L. Farrens, 75 West Richland, Wash.

Ann E. Foland, 77 Canton

Rachael Huether, 28 Wall

Shannon Ivory, 77 Murdo

Richard W. Klukas, 81 Atwater, Minn.

Michael E. Larsen, 79 Sturgis

Glenn D. Larson, 83 Rapid City

Janet Magelky, 71 Kadoka

Carol McCoy, 90 Rapid City

Paul Mitchell Jr., 73 Rapid City

June Potratz, 89 Lead

Margaret A. Putnam, 96 Rapid City

Marcella 'Sally' Staley, 97 Madison, Ind.

Helen Ufen, 103 Philip

Alexandria M. Yeargan, 81 Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News