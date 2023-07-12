LaVerne "Ben" C. Benson, 95 Rapid City
James Christensen, 68 Whitewood
Patrick Dwain Conner, 74 Rapid City
Kenneth Frank Eby, 80 Rapid City
Anthony "Peter" Fuller Rapid City
Lloyd A. Getchell, 61 Gillette, Wyo.
Clifford (Sony) H. Hemsher, 77 Piedmont
Jeffrey Shane Merly, 63 Rapid City
Grace Pettigrew Rapid City
Joe Piroutek, 85 Anacortes, Wash.
Sadie Rae Singleton, 82 Philip
Cory Mathew Sorenson Rapid City
Robert Carl "Bob" Tesch, Sr. Sturgis
Anita L. Steinback Weikel, 83 Charleston, S.C.
