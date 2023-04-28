Jerrold R. Ader, Sr., 68 Box Elder
Maxine Allard, 99 Norris
Thomas A. Anderson, 84 Sioux Falls
Joseph O. Brown, 76 Box Elder
Cynthia Kay Edwards, 74 Mesa, Ariz
H.W. "Bill" Fraas, 91 Hot Springs
Barbara "Barb" A. Gartner, 93 Rapid City
Gareld "Gary" Warner Gunderson, 78 Mesa, Ariz
Robert "Bob" Hansen, 65 Aztec, N.M.
Jo Ann Hynes, 90 Rapid City
Diane C. Kay (Hansen), 78 Golden, Colo.
Kathryn Elaine Larson, 100 Rapid City
Dolores "Dode" L. Lee, 98 Sturgis
Jerry L. Record, 83 Rapid City
Gregory Scot Rowe, 69 Aberdeen
