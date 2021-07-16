 Skip to main content
Marjorie Anderson, 103 Philip

Glenn A. Barnes, 96 Rapid City

Enid A. Crockford, 100 Vale

Pearletta Drolc, 92 Belle Fourche

Teresa Johnson, 59 Rapid City

Jill R. LaCroix, 68 Rapid City

Judy R. Maloney, 75 Black Hawk

Jack Moore, 81 Rapid City

Fay Morgan, 98 Rapid City

Clara M. Neiger, 94 Rapid City

Virginia 'Ginny' Palm, 94 Fargo, N.D.

Margaret H. Ridenour, 94 Rapid City

Roger L. Schlem, 80 Piedmont

Robert Strachan, 60 Casa Grande, Ariz.

Michael E. Worden, 70 Newcastle, Wyo.

