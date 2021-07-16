Marjorie Anderson, 103 Philip
Glenn A. Barnes, 96 Rapid City
Enid A. Crockford, 100 Vale
Pearletta Drolc, 92 Belle Fourche
Teresa Johnson, 59 Rapid City
Jill R. LaCroix, 68 Rapid City
Judy R. Maloney, 75 Black Hawk
Jack Moore, 81 Rapid City
Fay Morgan, 98 Rapid City
Clara M. Neiger, 94 Rapid City
Virginia 'Ginny' Palm, 94 Fargo, N.D.
Margaret H. Ridenour, 94 Rapid City
Roger L. Schlem, 80 Piedmont
Robert Strachan, 60 Casa Grande, Ariz.
Michael E. Worden, 70 Newcastle, Wyo.
