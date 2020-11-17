 Skip to main content
Garnette A. Ainsworth, 98 Spearfish

Gottlieb Besler, 86 Rapid City

Glory F. Brewer, 82 Rapid City

Gerald 'Jerry' Carley, 84 Clearwater Beach, Fla.

Helen J. Dietrich, 89 Spearfish

Ralph Fullington, 84 Mitchell

Leanna K. Hanson, 71 Rapid City

Kenneth L. Kirkeby, 84 Rapid City

Gladys Kjellerson, 88 Rapid City

James Mac Innes, 91 New Underwood

James F. Neuzil, 81 Rapid City

Billy Norman, 73 Spearfish

Joann Olien, 88 New Underwood

Frankilene 'Hope' Rowland, 82 Rapid City

Dorothy A. Schwab, 94 Rapid City

Robert Sliper, 84 Lead

