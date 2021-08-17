William Boggs, 78 Belle Fourche
Robert E. Chleborad, 89 Rapid City
David G. Dobbin, 66 Sioux Falls
Paul Engel, 49 Sturgis
Roger D. Erwin, 72 Rapid City
Jean Jantz, 88 Rapid City
William L. Olsen, 90 Rapid City
Daniel T. Peterson, 57 Hot Springs
Sister Susan Pohl, O.S.B., 85 Rapid City
Judith Rademacher, 78 Hermosa
Alvira Shear, 104 Spearfish
Brian K. Yeoman, 70 Missouri City, Texas
