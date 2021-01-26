Richard Borkovec, 59 Rapid City
Sheree L. Briggs, 19 Martin
Mary H. Bruce, 86 Hot Springs
Thomas D. Callaway, 59 Rapid City
Faye Eisenbraun, 90 Kadoka
Shirley Eisnach, 84 Pierre
Anna M. Hullinger, 101 Murdo
Michael J. Klein, 91 Phoenix, Ariz.
Cheryl McMillan, 70 Murdo
Leigh E. Patten, 91 Belle Fourche
Richard W. Rebbeck, 91 Long Beach, N.Y.
Rodney R. Robinson, 55 Box Elder
Joe Rovere, 91 Rapid City
Howard Strayer II, 55 Rapid City
Lucile 'Hutch' Taylor, 95 Rapid City
Terrance C. Waters, 22 Pine Ridge
