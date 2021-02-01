 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Edward 'Bud' Baker, 84 Rapid City

Stephen Buchan, 64 Rapid City

Michael P. Collins, 67 Gillette, Wyo.

Roger Hilton, 80 Hot Springs

Paulette Hutchings, 72 Rapid City

Bruce L. Knauer, 83 Rapid City

Michael L. Lax, 65 Nemo

Barney M. Nordstrom, 100 Fairburn

Mary Rafferty, 54 Rapid City

Donald L. Sharpfish, 66 Porcupine

Donna L. Smith, 94 Rapid City

Sadie L. Sperb, 90 Spearfish

Robert L. Steele, 71 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News