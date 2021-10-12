Bob Freemole, 65 Newell
Lucille Gabert, 89 Rapid City
Goldie Haase, 84 Sturgis
Kari Heng, 58 Rapid City
Tommy Jones, 66 Rural Midland
Dr. L.M. Magruder,, 81 Kansas City, Mo.
Albert L. Mattson 82 Rapid City
Arlene F. Moll, 61 Rapid City
David J. Reinert, 66 Mud Butte
Lavina C. Roske, 104 Newell
Anna L. Steinmeyer, 91 Spearfish
