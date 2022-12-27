Wilma Grace Aubut, 91 Rapid City
Edward Dennis Dotson, 83 Lovell, Wyo.
Arthur Bradford Dunbar, Jr., 96 Rapid City
Vinal Conner Francis, 96 Goleta, Calif.
Ethel Freeman, 90 Kadoka
Alice Lorraine Groethe, 95 Rapid City
Jodi Rae Madsen, 31 New Underwood
Hiram Melvin Neiffer, 91 Gillette, Wyo.
Maxine L. Nelson, 86 Spearfish
Colleen (Kramer) Ronning, 71 Minot, N.D.
Arno W. Schroeder, 97 Spearfish
Bradley Dale Sharp, 44 Rapid City
Nancy Stirling-Neuhauser, 88 Pierre
Mike Struble, 69 Kadoka
Florence Kay Trucano, 90 Rapid City
Robert A. Warder, 85 Hill City
Jan Wiedmeier, 82 Rapid City
Betty Lou Wiehl, 82 Rapid City
