Wilma Grace Aubut, 91 Rapid City

Edward Dennis Dotson, 83 Lovell, Wyo.

Arthur Bradford Dunbar, Jr., 96 Rapid City

Vinal Conner Francis, 96 Goleta, Calif.

Ethel Freeman, 90 Kadoka

Alice Lorraine Groethe, 95 Rapid City

Jodi Rae Madsen, 31 New Underwood

Hiram Melvin Neiffer, 91 Gillette, Wyo.

Maxine L. Nelson, 86 Spearfish

Colleen (Kramer) Ronning, 71 Minot, N.D.

Arno W. Schroeder, 97 Spearfish

Bradley Dale Sharp, 44 Rapid City

Nancy Stirling-Neuhauser, 88 Pierre

Mike Struble, 69 Kadoka

Florence Kay Trucano, 90 Rapid City

Robert A. Warder, 85 Hill City

Jan Wiedmeier, 82 Rapid City

Betty Lou Wiehl, 82 Rapid City

