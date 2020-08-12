You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LaMari A. Apple, 4 months Box Elder

George W. Ferebee, 80 Deerfield

Daniel Hollow Horn, 25 Wounded Knee

Milton Keim, 92 Spearfish

Margaret A. Larsen, 91 New Underwood

Richard Meyer, 85 Sturgis

Stanley A. Miner, 90 Rapid City

Harry Peterson, 93 Rapid City

Donald L. Stoebner, 82 Rapid City

Marjory A. Thorstenson, 86 Rapid City

Kathie Williams, 69 Pierre

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News