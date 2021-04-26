Colleen Alfrey, 64 Martin
Marvin Barber, 85 Enning
Todd A. Bliss, 36 Rapid City
Bernadine Blue Bird, 68 Batesland
Jamie Eagle Bull, 39 Pine Ridge
Samuel C. Haggin, 86 Deadwood
Joseph G. Jaycox, 72 Rapid City
Lorraine M. Josephson, 85 Rapid City
Shannon E. Locati, 39 Spearfish
Vernon D. McMullen, 91 Rapid City
Robert D. Mykleby, 74 Lead
Phyllis J. Potts, 87 Gillette, Wyo.
Jim Schmidt, 82 Rapid City
Patsy 'Pat' Tisdale, 76 Rapid City
Wayland G. Tobacco, 44 Chadron, Neb.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.