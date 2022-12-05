 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Dorthy Bechtold, 81 Algonac, Mich.

Josh Ryan Britton, 63 Whitewood

Gerald E. Bunney, 83 Aladdin, Wyo.

Wayne Delzer, 81 Spearfish

Robert M. Guay, 78 Fort Meade

Kenneth Wayne Hanks, 90 Rapid City

Marlin Main, 75 Aladdin, Wyo.

Sister Jane Frances Mullaney, OSB, 102 Rapid City

Barbara Sweeney, 74 Pierre

