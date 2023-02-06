Leona (Baker-Hageman) Brown Hot Springs
Valerie "Val" Duwenhoegger, 73 Rapid City
Harold "Dale" Gossard, 90 Rapid City
Alfred "Al" Albert Grudniewski, Jr., 74 Rapid City
Ruth Arlene Henriksen, 91 Rapid City
Cassandra Dawn (Fitzgerald) McMillan, 63 Custer
Debra Mitchell, 68 Belle Fourche
Michael Mitchell, 73 Belle Fourche
Jack Nikodym, 72 Belle Fourche
Vernon Warren Nyberg, 85 Rapid City
Daniel K. Penn, 75 Buffalo
Barbara Jane Ross, 97 Boxford, Mass.
Rhonda Ross, 68 Minneapolis, Minn.
Gregory Rowe, 69 Aberdeen
Myna Tescher, 102 Belle Fourche
Richard Carl "Rick" Wahlstrom, 99 Brookings
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.