 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Maxine Allard, 99 Norris

Ronald Ericsson, 87 Alzada, Mont.

Alice Groethe, 95 Rapid City

Irma-Jean Rose Hamling, 84 Rapid City

Sandra Ann Hammerquist, 79 Rapid City

Gayle Norman Jorgenson, 88 Rapid City

Dolores "Dode" L. Lee, 98 Sturgis

Joan Dawn Nikolas, 90 Spearfish

Karen Ann Oliver, 61 Milwaukee, Wisc.

Gale Wesley "Wes" Peppers, 96 Rapid City

Beverly Jo Sears, 83 Rapid City

Marnee M. White Wolf, 86 Rapid City

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News