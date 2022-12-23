Maxine Allard, 99 Norris
Ronald Ericsson, 87 Alzada, Mont.
Alice Groethe, 95 Rapid City
Irma-Jean Rose Hamling, 84 Rapid City
Sandra Ann Hammerquist, 79 Rapid City
Gayle Norman Jorgenson, 88 Rapid City
Dolores "Dode" L. Lee, 98 Sturgis
Joan Dawn Nikolas, 90 Spearfish
Karen Ann Oliver, 61 Milwaukee, Wisc.
Gale Wesley "Wes" Peppers, 96 Rapid City
Beverly Jo Sears, 83 Rapid City
Marnee M. White Wolf, 86 Rapid City
