Georgette Benbo, 74 Rapid City
Ruth Dawn Charles, 79 Rapid City
Jane Ethel Colhoff, 75 Rapid City
Michael "Mike" Fuoss, 47 Draper
Alfred "Al" J. Grenstiner, 86 Black Hawk
James Otto Hansen, 94 Pierre
Mike Hattervig, 76 Hot Springs
Dana K. Hedin, 72 Rapid City
Clifford "Sony" Hemsher, 77 Rapid City
Dennis Donald Iversen, 75 Black Hawk
Nathan Paul Sanders, 38 Belle Fourche
Glen H. Schut, 91 Piedmont
Marcella Rose Sunding, 93 Hot Springs
Jeannine R. Ward, 92 Lincoln, Neb.
