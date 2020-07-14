Today's obituaries
Gerald E. Beckman, 74 Black Hawk

Elizabeth J. Brown, 89 Spearfish

Lu Ann Gainey, 62 Hot Springs

Stephen C. Jenkins, 66 Rapid City

Patricia Kulhavy, 84 Rapid City

Coral Mohler, 27 Aberdeen

Patsy Popowski, 88 Rapid City

Albert Swartz, 87 Custer

Willie E. Thomas, 96 Las Vegas, Nev.

Garry Zelfer, 67 Black Hawk

