Rita Dubroy, 97 Rapid City
Sharon Faulk, 81 Oral
Cory M. Hansen, 43 St. Petersburg, Fla.
Edwin E. Klingman, 56 Box Elder
Florence C. Lutz, 91 Sturgis
Robert 'Sonny' O'Daniel, 87 Rapid City
Stanley 'Pete' Peterson, 89 Rapid City
Ruth J. Sichterman, 92 Rapid City
Maxine Smith, 95 Owanka
David R. Spear, 89 Tempe, Ariz.
John J. Torres, 89 Lynnwood, Wash.
Janet K. Wobig, 89 Mahtomedi, Minn.
Erna Wooden Knife, 71 Norris
