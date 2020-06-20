Today's obituaries
Joan L. Arneson, 89 Rapid City

Sharon Kay Begley, 55 Rapid City

Wayne Bryan, 75 Bakersfield, Calif.

James E. 'Jim' Burke, 83 Rapid City

Marilyn K. Harwood, 80 Box Elder

John Linn, 87 Elm Springs

Danial L. Oines, 60 Rapid City

M. Jane Ramaley, 89 Rapid City

Dale H. Rovere, 93 Black Hawk

Linda Kay Schaefbauer, 71 Rapid City

Lois E. Skvicaol, 87 Lead

