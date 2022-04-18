Stanley "Stan" D. Ainsworth, 77 Spearfish
Anthony S. Anderson, 31 Box Elder
Ronald D. Bradford, 61 Rapid City
Nancy Lu (Frary) Donovan, 86 Rapid City
Eugene (Gene) Floyd Farrell, 78 Rapid City
Mary Goeringer, 82 Newell
Rev. Wayland B. Holbrook, 86 Belle Fourche
Douglas Frank Kindle, 75 Box Elder
Richard "Tiny" Markeson, 82 Belle Fourche
Linda McDermand, 58 Rapid City
Barbara J. McKichan, 76 Chadron
Tammy Kay Smith, 50 Rapid City
Theola M. Stetson, 101 Rapid City
Russell Swanson, 68 Whitewood
Vicki Vines, 74 Belle Fourche
Allen Votroubek, 74 Newcastle, Wyo.
