 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Stanley "Stan" D. Ainsworth, 77 Spearfish

Anthony S. Anderson, 31 Box Elder

Ronald D. Bradford, 61 Rapid City

Nancy Lu (Frary) Donovan, 86 Rapid City

Eugene (Gene) Floyd Farrell, 78 Rapid City

Mary Goeringer, 82 Newell

Rev. Wayland B. Holbrook, 86 Belle Fourche

Douglas Frank Kindle, 75 Box Elder

Richard "Tiny" Markeson, 82 Belle Fourche

Linda McDermand, 58 Rapid City

Barbara J. McKichan, 76 Chadron

Tammy Kay Smith, 50 Rapid City

Theola M. Stetson, 101 Rapid City

Russell Swanson, 68 Whitewood

Vicki Vines, 74 Belle Fourche

Allen Votroubek, 74 Newcastle, Wyo.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News