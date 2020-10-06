 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries
Today's obituaries

  • Updated
Verda Anderson, 74 Kadoka

Leila G. Corkle, 92 Rapid City

Lynn D. Freed, 83 Rapid City

Candyce Robinson Havenstrite, 63 Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Gary L. Johnson, 73 Piedmont

Patricia A. Kelley, 84 Custer

Jane Livingston, 55 New Underwood

Dorothy Plate, 88 Spearfish

Alexis N. Vansteenwyk, 47 Sturgis

