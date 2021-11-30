Kaye (Cafferty Kinney) Allison, 78 Rapid City
Janice M. Carlbom, 83 Interior
Michael R. Frank, 39 Rapid City
Aaron M. Gamet, 40 Rapid City
Sara Ganje, 74 Eagle Butte
Myrna Gottsleben, 91 Philip
Michael T. Hudgens, 83 Rapid City
Dr. James A. Kunz, 90 Rapid City
Kathy Layng, 62 Rapid City
Ruth K. Linn, 93 Rapid City
Brenda L. Luedtke, 49 Rapid City
James E. Madsen, 72 New Underwood
Carol McDonald, 89 Keystone
Gilbert (Gib) Rogers, 75 Rapid City
Aloysius White Dress, 51 Sioux Falls
Stanley Zakinski, 87 Rapid City
