 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Kaye (Cafferty Kinney) Allison, 78 Rapid City

Janice M. Carlbom, 83 Interior

Michael R. Frank, 39 Rapid City

Aaron M. Gamet, 40 Rapid City

Sara Ganje, 74 Eagle Butte

Myrna Gottsleben, 91 Philip

Michael T. Hudgens, 83 Rapid City

Dr. James A. Kunz, 90 Rapid City

Kathy Layng, 62 Rapid City

Ruth K. Linn, 93 Rapid City

Brenda L. Luedtke, 49 Rapid City

James E. Madsen, 72 New Underwood

Carol McDonald, 89 Keystone

Gilbert (Gib) Rogers, 75 Rapid City

Aloysius White Dress, 51 Sioux Falls

Stanley Zakinski, 87 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News