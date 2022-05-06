Barbara Rose Brickheimer, 88 Rapid City
Eugene (Gene) Britton Grand Junction, Colo.
William "Bill" Carr, 80 Rapid City
Margaret Pauline Casey, 86 Rapid City
Kelly D. Cotten, 70 Rapid City
Samuel "Sam" Crabb, 91 Rapid City
Sandra C. Dallago, 81 Buffalo
Senator Marion Edward (Ed) Glassgow, 87 Rapid City
Marion Edward Glassgow IV, 67 Boulder, Colo.
Gustav Keith Johnson, 67 Rapid City
Andrew Ross Loban, 75 Rapid City
Joyce A. Locklear, 78 Rapid City
Bonnie L. Roth, 69 Greeley, Colo.
Brynolf "Bernie" Swen Wanhanen Deadwood
