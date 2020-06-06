Today's obituaries
Paul Borring Jr., 27 Gillette, Wyo.

Mary Ann Fakler, 84 Rapid City

Rodger D. Freitas, 64 Custer

Kenneth J. Herman, 75 Rapid City

Deanna Husk/Lawton, 47 Auburn, Neb.

Walter 'Bud' Jones, 93 Caputa

Michael Kroll, 71 Rapid City

Joanne O'Brien, 71 Rapid City

Gary Wertheim, 65 Hot Springs

