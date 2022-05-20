 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

James McNeal Carson, 81 Rapid City

LaMont Cass, 94 Rapid City

Vern L. Ernst, 87 Wickenburg, Ariz.

Michelle Janese Hannah, 60 Belle Fourche

Dale Arthur Jensen, 90 Rapid City

Mark S. Rogers, 63 Rapid City

Aggie Schumaker, 97 Rapid City

Gerald (Jerry) Lee Swanson, 76 Rapid City

Marjorie Mae Todd, 92 Rapid City

