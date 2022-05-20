James McNeal Carson, 81 Rapid City
LaMont Cass, 94 Rapid City
Vern L. Ernst, 87 Wickenburg, Ariz.
Michelle Janese Hannah, 60 Belle Fourche
Dale Arthur Jensen, 90 Rapid City
Mark S. Rogers, 63 Rapid City
Aggie Schumaker, 97 Rapid City
Gerald (Jerry) Lee Swanson, 76 Rapid City
Marjorie Mae Todd, 92 Rapid City
